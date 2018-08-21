Ericsson and Mobily showcase 5G in Saudi Arabia

Ericsson and Saudi Telecoms subsidiary Mobiliy have showcased the awesome power of 5G at a live test session at the Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, KSA. During the live trials, shoppers were able to experience the high speed and ultra…

During the live trials, shoppers were able to experience the high speed and ultra-low latency that next generation mobile networks will deliver when they are rolled out in Saudi Arabia in early 2019.

For the live test environment, Ericsson supplied Mobily with a standalone end-to-end 5G system, including a prototype 3.5GHz radio, baseband, and prototype UE device for which showcased speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The demo is part of a campaign by Mobily to highlight the benefits of 5G to consumers and businesses across the Kingdom. 5G is set to play a key role in Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' strategy which seeks to pivot the country's economy away from its current reliance on oil and cultivate a more diversified economic platform for the country.

“We are wholly supportive of Saudi Vision 2030 and the push towards enhancing our digital economy. Our investment in 5G is demonstrative of our commitment to improving network performance and enhancing the customer experience across Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Ericsson enables us to provide a state-of-the art scalable network to serve consumers and industries across Saudi Arabia now and in the 5G future,” said Mazid Al Harbi, CTO of Mobily.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are currently locked in a race to the finish line, to see who will be the first to rollout fully commercialised 5G networks in the GCC region.

