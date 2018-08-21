Ooredoo mulls 5G for Myanmar

Ooredoo is preparing significant investment to bring 5G mobile networks to Myanmar, according to the company's chief executive officer, Vikram Sinha. Ooredoo is celebrating 4 years in Myanmar and has recently completed further testing of its 4G Pro network upgrade project &ndash…

Ooredoo is preparing significant investment to bring 5G mobile networks to Myanmar, according to the company's chief executive officer, Vikram Sinha.

Ooredoo is celebrating 4 years in Myanmar and has recently completed further testing of its 4G Pro network upgrade project – a move which the company says demonstrates its readiness to bring next generation networks to the people of Myanmar.

The 4G Pro network is capable of providing mobile customers in Myanmar with ultrafast speeds of up to 500Mbps, some of the fastest in the region.

"The past five years have been something of a whirlwind as we have worked around the clock to bring connectivity to the four corners of Myanmar. We have taken bold steps along the way, while always remaining true to our mission of enriching our customers’ digital lives. We would like to thank the people of Myanmar and our stakeholders for their ongoing support, with particular thanks to our customers who are always the main reason we continue to innovate,” said Sinha, at an event in Yangon.

A recent Ookla report revealed that Ooredoo has the fastest mobile network in the country, with the most comprehensive coverage.

Ooredoo says that its 4G network already covers 92 per cent of the population and that its fibre network stretches over 15,000km across the country.

