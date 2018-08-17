Telstra 'switches on 5G network' in Australia

Australian telco Telstra has switched on 5G technology across portions of its network in Queensland, creating Australia's first 5G-ready network. Telstra's CEO, Andrew Penn, hailed the move as a key step in the evolution of connectivity in the country…

Telstra's CEO, Andrew Penn, hailed the move as a key step in the evolution of connectivity in the country. Telstra is set to launch more than 200 5G sites by the end of 2018.

“Today’s switch on demonstrates Telstra’s commitment to mobile leadership in Australia and will support the ongoing testing of next generation mobile technologies in Australian conditions to support the early commercial deployment of 5G mobile services,” Penn said.

“Telstra has already achieved a number of significant milestones in preparation for 5G. In February we launched Telstra’s 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast which has since been home to several world and Australian firsts including the world’s first precinct of 5G-enabled WiFi hotspots, Australia’s first 5G Connected Car, and the world’s first end-to-end 5G non-standalone data call on a commercial mobile network.

“Today we have switched on 5G-capable sites on the Gold Coast, which enable us to test 5G pre-commercial devices in real world conditions and use unique innovations like our Connected Car to test our 5G footprint. It also means we can connect compatible commercial 5G devices for customers in 5G areas as they become available.

Telstra will look for full commercial rollout of 5G during 2019 and has made around $5 billion in capital expenditure on network upgrade projects.