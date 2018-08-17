Huawei set to unveil its next generation Kirin 980 chipset

International tech giant, Huawei, could be set to launch its new Kirin 980 chipset at the IFA event in Berlin, later this month. Huawei's rotating chairman, Richard Yu…

International tech giant, Huawei, could be set to launch its new Kirin 980 chipset at the IFA event in Berlin, later this month.

Huawei's rotating chairman, Richard Yu, confirmed this week that the company's forthcoming Mate 20 handset, which is set for release in October of this year, will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

The Kirin 980 will be 20 per cent faster than its predecessor, the Kirin 970, and will boast enhanced efficiency levels of up to 40 per cent. The chipset's processing core will reportedly perform at up to 2.8GHz.

Huawei has enjoyed enormous success with the recent launch of its P20 Pro handset, which has sold by the barrelful in Europe and Asia. The company recently surpassed Apple as the world's second biggest producer of smartphone handsets (after Samsung), and is on course to ship over 200 million handsets in 2018.

The IFA – Innovation show will run from the 31st August to the 5th of September in Berlin, Germany, with some media sources speculating that Huawei ill use the event to officially launch its new chipset.

