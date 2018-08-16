Com Hem launches 1.2Gbps broadband in Sweden

Swedish broadband provider Com Hem has launched Sweden's fastest ever broadband package, offering speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. The company has invested heavily in its network infrastructure over the last 12 months and is now rolling the services out to 600…

Swedish broadband provider Com Hem has launched Sweden's fastest ever broadband package, offering speeds of up to 1.2Gbps.

The company has invested heavily in its network infrastructure over the last 12 months and is now rolling the services out to 600,000 households across the country.

“In recent years, we have upgraded our network, and this means we can now offer download speeds of up to 1,200 Mbit/s to a large number of Swedish households. When we have completed the roll-out, we will be able to offer these speeds to most of our network. The upgrade will also enable even faster speeds moving forward. This places us at the heart of digitalisation in Sweden,” says James Lowther, Broadband Director of Com Hem.

“Most of our customers use wireless internet, and we are concentrating on providing the best possible WiFi experience combined with the fastest broadband speeds. This is why we are including our new test-winning router to help our customers get the most from their broadband,” says James Lowther," he said.

The service is amongst the fastest in Europe and is initially being rolled out to properties in the Swedish cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Uppsala.