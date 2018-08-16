Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Iran following new US sanctions

German telecoms giant, Deutsche Telekom, has ceased all business operations in Iran, according to a report from Reuters. The move comes following the reintroduction of US sanctions against Iran…

The move comes following the reintroduction of US sanctions against Iran, and the country's assertion that any company found to be doing business with Tehran would not be permitted to deal with US companies. With T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint in the US looming on the horizon, Deutsche Telekom has taken the pre-emptive step of cutting all business ties with Tehran.

In reality, DT's business operations in Iran were already extremely minimal, limited only to its subsidiary Detecon – an IT consulting firm that did around €300,000 of business in Iran in the first half of 2018.

“Given the sensitivity in relations with Iran worldwide, Detecon ended its business in Iran with immediate effect in mid-May 2018,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters.

T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint would create the US' third largest mobile network operator. The newly formed entity would be able to challenge Verizon and AT&T in terms of network reach and scale. The merger is currently awaiting regulatory approval from the relevant authorities in the US.

