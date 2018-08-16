BFN: The UK must combat fake fibre and prioritise FTTH for new build properties

The British government must get tough on fake fibre claims and sharpen its focus on providing full fibre infrastructure to new build homes, if it wants to escape its reputation of being a fibre laggard, according to the chief executive of British Fibre Networks. British Fibre Network is targeting 35 per cent of new build properties to be capable of receiving full fibre to the home (FTTH) services by 2020…

The British government must get tough on fake fibre claims and sharpen its focus on providing full fibre infrastructure to new build homes, if it wants to escape its reputation of being a fibre laggard, according to the chief executive of British Fibre Networks.

British Fibre Network is targeting 35 per cent of new build properties to be capable of receiving full fibre to the home (FTTH) services by 2020.

However, the company's CEO, Elfed Thomas says that there is still work to be done in the fight against spurious claims made by internet service providers over the use of the term 'fibre'.

“For too long, builders and homeowners have been misled by companies who claim to offer ‘full fibre’, when the last tail of that network is actually copper. Even if the new Government proposals for UK-wide full fibre broadband by 2033 come to fruition, the ambiguity around the term will no doubt continue, unless stricter regulations are put in place to prevent misuse of the term. Our approach has surpassed Government policy, and we aim to add value for house builders who can now offer a home with genuine pure fibre connectivity," he said.

Currently, fewer than 3 per cent of homes in the UK are able to access FTTH services, meaning that there is significant work to do if the government is serious about achieving 100 per cent FTTH penetration by 2033.

“We are taking a neutral position in that we are not an ISP; we are simply ensuring new homes have the infrastructure that can connect to a choice of broadband providers. There is no higher service quality than the ISPs we have partnered with. With our infrastructure, homes will always be connected before the homeowner moves in, so builders will no longer risk disappointing customers. The builders we are working with are ahead of the curve in providing pure fibre connectivity, and we expect many more to follow suit as the benefits to both them and their customers become apparent,” he added.

