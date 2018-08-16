Verizon reveals Indianapolis will receive 5G in 2018

Verizon has revealed Indianapolis will be the fourth city to receive 5G this year, as the company presses ahead with its plans for a Q4 2018 rollout. Indianapolis joins Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento as the first cities in the US to receive 5G from Verizon…

Indianapolis joins Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento as the first cities in the US to receive 5G from Verizon, making them amongst the first cities in the world to experience next generation mobile networks.

“The city of Indianapolis has been a strong partner in laying the groundwork for Verizon 5G,” said Tami Erwin, Verizon’s Executive Vice President, Wireless Operations. “We trialled 5G during the Indianapolis 500 in May 2017 and now we’re bringing next generation home broadband connectivity to residents. By becoming an early leader in 5G, Indianapolis will have a head start in seeing what this technology can do, using it to build an innovative city of the future.”

Verizon will be launching home internet services via 5G in Q4 2018, with mobile devices capable of accessing its 5G network expected to be released in 2019.

5G will also bring a host of transformative industrial applications, revolutionising Indianapolis' manufacturing sector.

“Indianapolis is one of our nation’s leading tech and business hubs, making our community a natural location to launch innovative new technology. I applaud today’s announcement by Verizon, naming our city one of the first 5G cities in the nation and look forward to the increased connectivity for our residents,” said Indianapolis Mayor, Joe Hogsett. “Verizon’s commitment to collaboration through investments in our city infrastructure and upgrades to venues like Lucas Oil Stadium led naturally to this next step. We expect to continue to build Indianapolis’ global reputation as a centre of innovation with the rollout of 5G.”