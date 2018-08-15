Telus tops Canada's mobile network charts

Telus has emerged as the leading mobile network operator in Canada, following the release of a new industry report. OpenSignal's Mobile Network Update for Canada…

Telus has emerged as the leading mobile network operator in Canada, following the release of a new industry report.

OpenSignal's Mobile Network Update for Canada, revealed that Telus performed best across 7 different categories, beating both Rogers and Bell to top spot.

Canada has invested heavily in its network infrastructure over the last year, which led to sharp improvements in network performance from all three operators.

Telus averaged download speeds of 51.05Mbps over its 4G networks, comfortably beating Bell (42.41Mbps) and Rogers (32.77Mbps). Telus also performed well in the 4G upload category, averaging speeds of 11.29Mbps compared to 10.03Mbps for Rogers and 9.38Mbps for Bell.

LTE penetration is also increasing across all three mobile network operators in Canada, boosting average download speeds across the board.

"LTE reach is still increasing in Canada, but it's growing incrementally. We tracked the biggest gain in our 4G availability metric on Bell, an increase of less than 2 percentage points, while Telus saw a smaller uptick. Those two operators tied for our 4G availability award as each was able to provide an LTE signal to our users just under 89% of the time," OpenSignal said in an online blogpost.