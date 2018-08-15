O2 tests LED light based 'LiFi' network

UK mobile network operator O2 has launched an innovative new trial, which uses LED light bulbs to create a wireless network capable of transmitting large amounts of data. Where traditional WiFi networks utilise radio waves, O2's trial network uses LED light bulbs to send and receiving large quantities of data…

UK mobile network operator O2 has launched an innovative new trial, which uses LED light bulbs to create a wireless network capable of transmitting large amounts of data. Where traditional WiFi networks utilise radio waves, O2's trial network uses LED light bulbs to send and receiving large quantities of data. Conducted in partnership with pureLiFi, the trial is taking place at O2's UK headquarters in Slough.

“At O2 we're committed to building the best network possible for our customers, and a huge part of that is making sure we're ahead of the pack in testing the latest technology," said O2’s chief operations officer, Derek McManus.

“Our LiFi trial shows how you can deliver high-speed connectivity to customers in new ways and is another example of how we're future-proofing our network as we pave the way for 5G in the UK.”

O2 says that its LiFi test network has the potential to serve as a serious contender to traditional WiFi solutions, with its reliance on the visible light spectrum enabling a "safer, more reliable and more secure wireless data communication than WiFi," while simultaneously reducing infrastructure complexity and energy consumption.

“With the proliferation of internet-of-things devices and continued growth in mobile users, the demand for spectrum is under increasing pressure. LiFi is capable of unlocking unprecedented and much-needed data and bandwidth, and we are delighted that O2 has chosen to partner with pureLiFi to explore this tremendous potential. O2 is at the forefront of championing technologies to provide real solutions for 5G and beyond, and we look forward to working with them towards our common goal,” said Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi.

