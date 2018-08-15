BT considers former Ofcom boss for CEO role

BT has spoken with former Ofcom boss, Lord Carter, about becoming the company's new CEO, according to a report Sky News. Current CEO, Gavin Patterson, has announced that he will leave the firm as soon as a suitable replacement can be found…

BT has spoken with former Ofcom boss, Lord Carter, about becoming the company's new CEO, according to a report Sky News. Current CEO, Gavin Patterson, has announced that he will leave the firm as soon as a suitable replacement can be found.

Sources close to the matter told Sky News that while Lord Carter had been approached about the role, he was not yet an official candidate. Lord Carter has a strong telecoms background, having previously held to role of managing director at NTL (now Virgin Media) and chief executive of the UK's regulator Ofcom. In 2010 he became the director of strategy for Alcatel, before rising to the position of managing director. In 2013, Lord Carter became chief executive officer of events organiser, Informa, where he has been working ever since.

Lord Carter is just one name on BT's list of potential successors to Mr Patterson and is yet to publicly confirm or deny his interest in the role.

Other names on BT's watch list are believed to include EE CEO, Marc Allera, Tele2's CEO, Alison Kirby and OpenReach's Clive Selley.

BT is expected to announce a shortlist of potential successors to Mr Patterson later this year, with a final appointment expected to be made around October.

Also in the news:

BT doubles down on convergence as revenues slip

UK government outlines its vision for a full fibre future

Life after Gavin Patterson - What's next for BT?