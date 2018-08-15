Eir recruits 50 apprentices ahead of huge FTTH project

Irish telecoms giant Eir, is kicking off a recruitment drive ahead of what it describes as one of the biggest broadband rollouts in Europe. Eir will recruit 50 trainee apprentices…

Eir will recruit 50 trainee apprentices, as it prepares to roll out full fibre to the home (FTTH) services in Ireland, according to a company release.

“As a uniquely Irish telecommunications company, we have huge ambition for and commitment to Ireland and to our people," Una Stafford, managing director open eir Networks said of the new roles.

"We’re aiming to find recruits from right across the country, Donegal through to Cork. Successful applicants will work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, learning from a world-class team of experts.

"It is an opportunity to be part of one of the most important technology implementation programmes in our country.”

Over the last 3 years, Eir has brought through 166 apprentices, as the company looks to strengthen its workforce.

