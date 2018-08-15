EE named best UK network as it doubles 4G capacity at 2,500 sites

EE has been named as the UK's best performing mobile network, by independent testing experts RootMetrics. EE scored highly for both average speed and network availability, beating Three, O2 and Vodafone on both fronts…

EE has been named as the UK's best performing mobile network, by independent testing experts RootMetrics. EE scored highly for both average speed and network availability, beating Three, O2 and Vodafone on both fronts. Over the last twelve months, EE has doubled its 4G capacity on 2,500 sites across the UK. The result of this investment means that more EE customers now make voice calls over 4G networks than over 3G.

“We have relentlessly invested in improving our customers’ experience of our network. We’re connecting customers in more places than ever before, more reliably than ever before, and with the fastest data speeds in the UK. We’ve been driving forward the UK’s mobile infrastructure for five years, and we’ll keep going – with 5G launching next year to raise the bar yet again,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

EE was the best performing network across all 5 test categories, namely Reliability, Speed, Data, Calls and Text Messages.

Rootmetrics conducted 593,008 tests across the UK's four major mobile networks, collecting data on voice, data and text message services. The team travelled nearly 21,000 miles to conduct tests in every corner of the UK, during the first six months of 2018.

