Ericsson increases US 5G funding to speed up network rollout

International tech giant, Ericsson, is to increase its investment in 5G in the US, as the company looks to accelerate the rollout of next generation mobile networks across the country.

“The United States is our largest market, accounting for a quarter of Ericsson’s business over the last seven years. To serve the demand of these fast-moving service providers, we are strengthening our investment in the US to be even closer to our customers and meet their accelerated 5G deployment plans,” said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

Ericsson estimates that there will be as many as many as 150 million 5G users in the US by 2023 and is set to increase its exposure in the US market.

The US is widely expected to be the first country in the world to launch 5G services, with operators AT&T and Verizon both promising major rollouts in 2018 and Sprint and T-Mobile looking at early 2019.

Ericsson has not specified the amount by which it will increase its US based 5G investment but has said that it will fall into two distinct categories.

"The investments will fall into two categories: 1) increase research and development work done close to customers in the US and 2) increase flexibility to shorten the timeline for new product introduction and product delivery to customers. This will enable Ericsson to recruit new expertise from the US, complementing the company’s existing highly-skilled employees in the region," the company said in a statement to the press.

