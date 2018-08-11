Saturday, 11 August 2018

TIM to appoint new COO in Brazil

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 10 August 18

TIM Participacoes is Telecom Italia's subsidiary in Brazil and is TIM's biggest overseas venture

Brazilian telco TIM Participacoes is set to replace its chief operating officer and other members of its executive team, as part of a plan to streamline its operations and refocus its business model, according to reports in the press.

Reuters news agency claimed that Pietro Labriola would step down from the role in September, following the departure of the company's chairman Mario Cesar Pereira de Araujo in March and chief executive Stefano de Angelis in July    

Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Amos Genish, CEO of TIM Participacoes parent company, Telecom Italia, wants to be more involved in the day to day running of his Brazilian subsidiary and is therefore installing long term allies in high profile positions in Brazil.  

Genish has voiced his desire to focus on rolling out full fibre networks to boost the quality of service – and ultimately revenues – across Brazil.  

TIM Participacoes currently has 61.3 million subscribers across the country and provides mobile, fixed line and internet services. TIM Participacoes is the only operator to have a presence in every single Brazilian state. 

 

