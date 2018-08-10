Indian regulator reappoints Sharma as chairman, despite security blunder

The Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the term of its chairman, RS Sharma until September 2020, despite Sharma's recent high-profile gaff on cyber security…

Sharma grabbed the headlines earlier this month when he challenged hackers to access his personal data using only his personal Aadhaar number (a unique ID number that the Indian government uses to allocate state benefits such as healthcare). The hackers duly obliged and obtained and published Sharma's bank account details, current and previous addresses, cell phone number and even his voter registration details.

As chairman of TRAI, Sharma is one of the Indian telecoms sector's most senior regulators, helping to shape the policies that govern the country's beleaguered telecoms market. In addition to paving the way for 5G rollout in the coming years, one of Sharma's key focuses will be the cultivation of market conditions that allow telcos in the country to increase their profit margins.

The decision to extend Sharma's term as chairman of TRAI was signed off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His term as chairman has been extended until the 30th September 2020, when Sharma will turn 65.

