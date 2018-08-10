Friday, 10 August 2018

BT creates 1,000 jobs as it brings its customer service ops back to the UK

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 09 August 18

BT has pledged to bring all of its customer service and support roles back to the UK by 2020

BT is to create 1,000 jobs in the UK, as part of its commitment to bring 100 per cent of its customer service roles back to the UK by 2020. The roles will be for customer service positions in BT's Consumer division…

BT is to create 1,000 jobs in the UK, as part of its commitment to bring 100 per cent of its customer service roles back to the UK by 2020.

The roles will be for customer service positions in BT's Consumer division.

“We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences. These new roles will provide better job security and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer business.

Earlier this year, BT stunned the British telecoms sector when it announced that it would make 13,000 redundancies over the course of the next 12 months. Its renewed focus on UK based customer service centres means that it has been able to offset this amount slightly.

The announcement builds on the 1,100 UK-based customer service roles that the company created in 2017. The new roles will be deployed across the country with the biggest allocations going to BT centres in Canterbury and Dundee.  

