Vodafone boosts full fibre connectivity in West Africa

Vodafone Ghana is to expand its fibre optic network, linking Ghana with a number of its West African neighbours. The expanded network will provide full fibre connectivity between Ghana…

Vodafone Ghana is to expand its fibre optic network, linking Ghana with a number of its West African neighbours.

The expanded network will provide full fibre connectivity between Ghana, Burkina-Faso, Niger, Mali, The Ivory Coast and Togo, allowing closer collaboration between businesses in the West Africa region.

"The latest project affirms our commitment to driving Ghana’s digital agenda. We are providing our customers an alternative route into the landlocked countries in West Africa. Customers now have the option to choose between the interconnection at Dakola and Cinkase to transport internet services beyond Ghana. Additionally, customers currently on the Cinkase link can now fall on the Dakola link as backup in the event of any downtime," said Angela Mensah-Poku, managing director of Vodafone Wholesale

“We have also invested over GHS14m ($2.9m) to complete a third ring across the country to support additional capacity requirements into the landlocked countries.” she added.

Ghana was one of the first nations in Africa to liberalise its telecoms market and in 2009 Vodafone Group bought Ghana Telecom, rebranding it to Vodafone Ghana.

Also in the news:

Social media tax could hamper Facebook's plans for African investment

Viettel mulls Ethiopia launch

African growth helps drive strong financials for Orange