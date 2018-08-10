Friday, 10 August 2018

Connectivity blackspots could be costing the UK £15bn in lost revenue

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 08 August 18

There are an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK who cannot currently access superfast broadband services

A new report commissioned by the Office of National Statistics shows that 1 in 10 British households does not have access to broadband internet services. The report showed that while the country's digital divide is being reduced…

A new report commissioned by the Office of National Statistics shows that 1 in 10 British households does not have access to broadband internet services.

The report showed that while the country's digital divide is being reduced, there are still huge numbers of people in the country who cannot receive adequate broadband connectivity, something which is directly impacting the country's economy.

On the back of the ONS report, research commissioned by Research Rural England CIC and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) suggests that connectivity blackspots could be costing the UK economy £15 billion per year.  

“The ONS report provides further clear evidence of the essential role of the internet in all our daily lives.  According to recent figures, 4 per cent of the country still don’t have access to superfast speeds, with 53 per cent of rural areas still not receiving an average of 10Mbps during peak times. In this increasingly connected society, this is unacceptable. Rural communities in particular are often forgotten, which can have severe consequences for the UK’s overall economy, with an estimated £15 billion of turnover threatened by poor digital connectivity," said Mike Surrey, chief executive officer of Gigaclear.

Reducing Britain's digital divide will be a key theme at next year's Connected Britain event, when the show returns to London on the 18th and 19th June 2019.

 

Also in the news: 

DCMS' new Secretary of State must focus on reducing the UK's digital divide

Could a post Brexit skills shortage hamper the UK's efforts on 5G?

UK Digital Minister: 5G is not just another G

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 