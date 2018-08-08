Motorola launches world's first 5G smartphones

Motorola has launched the world's first fully commercialised 5G mobile handsets, according to a company release. Motorola's Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod smartphones were developed in collaboration with chip maker Qualcomm and will grant users access to Verizon's forthcoming 5G network…

Motorola's Moto Z3 and 5G Moto Mod smartphones were developed in collaboration with chip maker Qualcomm and will grant users access to Verizon's forthcoming 5G network, to be rolled out in the US later this year.

In a statement released to the press, Qualcomm said that the launch was the result of many years' hard work and a strong focus on R&D at both companies.

"This moment comes after years of arduous work with the rest of the mobile ecosystem, to bring to life a new “G”. It began with cutting-edge wireless R&D, leading to foundational inventions that have become part of the 5G standard, the world’s first 5G modem chip, advanced prototypes that made early interoperability testing with leading network infrastructure vendors possible, and most recently, the world’s first mmWave antenna modules for mobile devices.

"On this occasion, we are proud to have worked with Motorola on the development of the new moto z3 and 5G moto mod, the world’s first mobile device with access to Verizon’s upcoming mobile 5G network," the statement read.

Motorola claims that the handsets will deliver "a new beginning for indulging in Video, working remotely and gaming in AR and VR".

