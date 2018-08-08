Wednesday, 08 August 2018

Colombian government wants out of Telefonica venture

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 06 August 18

The government would be prepared to sell its remaining shares in the company, according to media reports

The Colombian government has said that it intends to sell its 32.5 per cent stake in Telefonica Coltel, according to a report by Reuters news agency. Telefonica's Coltel operates under the brand name Movistar in Colombia and is the biggest telecoms operator in the country…

The Colombian government has said that it intends to sell its 32.5 per cent stake in Telefonica Coltel, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

Telefonica's Coltel operates under the brand name Movistar in Colombia and is the biggest telecoms operator in the country.

According to Reuters, the Colombian government owns just over 1.1 billion shares in Coltel and is expected to make 2.3 trillion pesos ($795 million from the sale).

In August last year, Telefonica increased its holdings in Coltel to 67.5 per cent. The company has not yet confirmed whether it intends to make a bid for the Colombian government's remaining shares.

Movistar boasts around 17.9 million customers across Colombia, 14.6 million of whom take mobile services and 1.6 million take fixed broadband services. The remaining 1.7 million customers take digital television and fixed line services. The Colombian government said that its offer to sell its shares in the company will remain open until the 3rd October 2018. It has not named a preferred bidder. 

Also in the news

New subsea cable project rto boost LATAM-US connectivity 

Telefonica enables digital transformation of the world's second oldest airline

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 