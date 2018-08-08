Australian regulator confirms details of 5G auction

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released details of its forthcoming 3.6GHz 5G spectrum auction. The auction will kickstart Australia's journey towards 5G rollout in 2019…

"As a key enabler of the digital economy, the 3.6 GHz spectrum will ensure Australia is well-placed to realise the benefits of 5G. Timely release of 5G-compatible spectrum will facilitate the early delivery of next generation 5G services to the Australian public and industry," said ACMA Chair, Nerida O’Loughlin.

"The ACMA has designed an auction process—including starting prices—that aims to maximise efficiency, competitive outcomes and the full utility of this spectrum for 5G," said O’Loughlin.

The auction will be held in late November 2018 and will see ACMA auctioning off 125MHz of spectrum in the 3.6GHz band. The spectrum will be divided p into 350 lots across 14 regions of Australia.

Telcos will have to pay a AU$10,000 application fee to participate in the auction. Prices for spectrum in metropolitan areas begins at $0.08 per MHz per population.

The auction will feature a spectrum cap, whereby each bidder is limited to 60MHz of spectrum in urban areas and 80 MHz in rural areas.

