USDA allocates $97m for rural broadband initiatives

The United States' Department of Agriculture (USDA) has allocated $97 million to a series of projects aimed at boosting connectivity in rural America.

The funding will be spread across 12 different projects and will benefit users in eleven different states.

“A person’s location should not determine whether he or she has access to modern communications infrastructure,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

“That is why USDA is partnering with businesses and communities by investing in state-of-the-art broadband e-connectivity to remote and rural areas. These investments will expand access to educational, social and business opportunities for 22,000 subscribers to help grow their rural communities and America’s economy.”

The funding will be made available through the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan Program and the Community Connect Grant Program.

The biggest grant is being awarded to the Wisconsin based Chibardun Telephone Cooperative, to help boost performance in four of its six key exchanges. The company is also set to construct a 675-mile-long fibre to the home (FTTH) network, capable of providing symmetrical gigabit broadband services. The loan will directly improve services for around 2,700 subscribers.

The current US government has made connectivity a key priority and is particularly focussed on facilitating early rollout of 5G mobile networks and rapid deployment of full fibre fixed line services.

