Bharti Airtel and Telcom Egypt announce strategic subsea partnership

India's Bharti Airtel has signed a strategic agreement with Telecom Egypt to receive Indefeasible Right of Use (IRU) on the Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable System (MENA Cable) and the TE North Cable System.

In addition to the IRU agreement, Airtel has also opted to take up large capacities on two new cable systems -the SMW5 and AAE1 cables - on a long-term basis.

“The partnership with Telecom Egypt underlines our commitment to provide world-class service experience to our customers. The partnership including MENA Cable and TE’s network will be a good addition to our global network portfolio and provide us with a high quality and diversified new route to Western Europe and the rest of the world," said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business.

"With the explosion of data usage in emerging markets, including India and Africa, this asset will provide us a scalable and diverse high capacity highway to serve our customers. In particular, it will provide impetus to India’s emergence as a major regional internet hub serving customers across SAARC region, with seamless global connectivity,” he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airtel will have the right to use fibre pairs of MENA Cable from Egypt to India, providing crucial access to the GCC regions, via Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Airtel will also gain access to lucrative routes into Europe, via the Egypt-Italy leg of the system.

