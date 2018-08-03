Apple becomes the world's first $1 trillion publicly traded company

US technology manufacturer Apple has become the first publicly traded company to be valued at over a trillion dollars. The announcement came as shares in the company reached an all…

US technology manufacturer Apple has become the first publicly traded company to be valued at over a trillion dollars.

The announcement came as shares in the company reached an all-time high of $207.39 per share.

To put Apple's valuation into context, its trillion-dollar net worth would make it the world's 16th biggest economy, if Apple were an independent nation. That is no mean feat for a company that spent its first few years of trading headquartered out of its founder's garage.

Since the company first listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange ($0.51 per share in 1980), the company' s stock price has risen by a staggering 50,000 per cent.

In 2007, the launch of the iPhone catapulted Apple to the forefront of the smartphone market, generating huge revenues for the company and transforming it into a household name. Since the introduction of the iPhone, Apple's share price has risen by 1,100 per cent in a little over a decade.

This year, Apple has enjoyed success with the launch of its iPhone X which has helped to buoy the company's Average Return Per User (ARPU) and has nudged up its share price still further.

Also in the news:

Verizon eyes partnership with Apple