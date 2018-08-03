Friday, 03 August 2018

Cignal invests to banish connectivity blackspots in Ireland

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 02 August 18

Cignal's latest acquisition cements its position as a key player in Ireland's connectivity infrastructure landscape

Cignal has invested 15 million to acquire a number of sites in which to expand its tower infrastructure, in a bid to eradicate connectivity blackspots in Ireland.

Since 2015, the company has acquired over 400 sites across the country, offering connectivity to telcos and mobile network operators across the country. The latest acquisition is aimed at cutting down not spots in the country's mobile telecommunications networks.

“We have been growing rapidly through the acquisition of new tower sites and we see opportunities for further consolidation of the telecoms infrastructure sector in Ireland,” Cignal chief executive Colin Cunningham told the Irish Times.  

“The efficiencies and cost savings we can provide through hosting multiple operators is beneficial to customers and helps avoid the need for unnecessary towers being built.”

The acquisition gives Cignal an 18 per cent share in the Irish telecommunications infrastructure market.

