Three continues rapid UK growth as its customers burn through 7.6GB of data per month

The UK's fourth biggest mobile network operator, Three, has posted a strong set of financials for the first half of 2018, as the company's strong focus on data services continues to bear fruit.

Revenues increased by 2 per cent to £1.19 billion ($1.55 billion), with EBITDA jumping 7 per cent to £364 million ($475.8 million), as customer data consumption soared.

Customers on Three's network consumed an average of 7.6Gb of data per month an increase of 10 per cent on the previous period. The figure is significantly higher than the average monthly data consumption on any of the UK's other big 4 networks.

“I am pleased to report further progress in H1 2018, even as we re-build the business for the future. Our financial performance was solid and builds on the strong foundations we reported at FY 17. I am proud of the continued improvements in customer experience and our lowest ever contract handset churn rate reflects a business that has a genuine focus on its customers.

“Over the course of 2018, we will accelerate the rollout of our 5G network and the opportunity this brings to both our existing and prospective base of customers and partners. All the key components that are needed for a successful 5G service have been procured over the last few years and I am excited by the prospect of trialling 5G soon, working together with our new IT and Core network infrastructure," said Dave Dyson, Chief Executive of Three UK.

Three now boasts 10.1 million customers in the UK (up 1.4 per cent) and is rapidly making up ground on its competitors. In 2018, the company has signed a number of strategic partnerships to pull in new customers.

“We continue to collaborate with a variety of like-minded brands which will enable us to deliver a first-class experience to our customers. We are particularly pleased to have added Snapchat to our Go Binge offer, as well as launching Superdrug Mobile and our partnership with EasyJet. These are just some examples of how we are increasing our brand recognition and diversifying our revenue streams as well as giving mobile consumers enhanced value and choice," he added.

