Sprint eyes 5G rollout in 9 US cities by early 2019

US mobile network operator Sprint is planning to rollout next generation 5G mobile networks in 9 major cities by early 2019, according to the company's chief technology officer.

"In the first half of 2019 we plan to launch mobile 5G in nine markets initially – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C," said Dr. John Saw, CTO, Sprint, in an online blog post.

Sprint is of course poised to merge with T-Mobile, subject to regulatory approval, and much of its plans for 5G will be bound up with those of its prospective partner. However, with no firm timeline for the completion of the merger, Sprint is pressing ahead with its own plans for 5G, while simultaneously boosting its 4G and LTE offering.

"It’s an exciting time to be in wireless with LTE networks rapidly advancing and 5G on the near horizon. You’ll see us accelerate our build activity in the months ahead. More triband upgrades, more innovative small cells, and more game-changing Massive MIMO powering a Network Built for Unlimited.

"These technologies and more all play a pivotal role in improving the network experience for our customers under any scenario. If Sprint proceeds as a standalone company, our investment helps us continue improving our 4G LTE Advanced network, and launch mobile 5G in the first half of next year. If the merger with T-Mobile is approved, our investment helps the combined company rapidly create the best nationwide mobile 5G network, fuelling a wave of innovation and disruption throughout the marketplace," he concluded.

