You're paying how much? Ofcom raises concerns over UK broadband pricing

Ofcom says that around 20 million Brits are currently outside the minimum contract period, while 10 million of these people have incurred a mandatory price increase once their contract's minimum term expired. To combat this, Ofcom is introducing plans for legislation that says that consumers must be sent a text message or email to advise them when they are approaching the end of their contracts life.

“There is so much choice out there for people, but we’re concerned many are paying more than they need to – particularly those who are out of contract.

“So, we’re looking at ways to make it as easy as possible for people to shop around for the best deal. Consumers have told us they want to be alerted that their contract’s coming to an end and get advice on what their options are, and we’re proposing that providers must do exactly that,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director.

Figures released by Ofcom show that customers who bundle their TV, broadband and home phone services pay on average 20 per cent more for their services when they are out of contract.

