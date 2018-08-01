Telstra reshuffles its senior leadership team

Telstra has announced a series of changes to its senior management team, as the company prepares to make 8,000 of its staff redundant. The company has hailed the move as a key step in its journey towards achieving its Telstra 2022 (T22) strategy…

The company has hailed the move as a key step in its journey towards achieving its Telstra 2022 (T22) strategy.

“Last month I announced the T22 strategy to the market and today I am making further announcements on Telstra’s structure and leadership to ensure we deliver rapidly and effectively on all of the commitments we made to our customers, the market and our team,” said Mr Penn.

“At the heart of these changes is the simplification of our products and services built on new technology. By mid-next year we will have fully rolled out our market leading products and services. To help deliver these changes, we are announcing a new end-to-end products and technology division of Telstra. It means we will significantly increase our technical capabilities around product development and management.

“The changes I am announcing today will ensure we continue to deliver market leading innovation in networks and support the build out of 5G and Internet of Things.

“Ultimately the simplified and streamlined structure will remove duplication, hierarchy and silos across the organisation. It will help us improve the service that we provide to our customers, the efficiency of the business and our competitiveness, as well as increase our productivity and reduce costs,” said Mr Penn.

Amongst the new members of the company's executive team, Brendan Riley will lead Telstra's Enterprise division, while former Enterprise leader David Burns will move to head up the Global Business Services division.

