Openreach to rollout 25,000 FTTH connections in Greater London

The UK's broadband infrastructure operator Openreach has pledged to deliver 25,000 fibre to the home (FTTH) connections in the London Borough of Bexley within the next 18 months, according to a company release. Bexley has also seen 10,000 homes upgraded to superfast (minimum 24Mbps) broadband services this year, as Openreach looks to build on the 95 per cent nationwide coverage for superfast services that it achieved earlier this year.

“We are delighted with the results of our partnership working with Openreach because broadband is now a vital part of the borough’s infrastructure," said Councillor Peter Craske, the Council’s Cabinet member for Places.

“Fast and reliable broadband will benefit thousands of local people and make the borough an even more attractive location for businesses.”

Openreach's Fibre First initiative will deliver 3 million FTTH connections across the UK by 2020. Openreach has said that it would like to deliver as many as 10 million connections by the middle of the next decade, provided that the economics make sense.

“Bexley already has access to extensive high-speed broadband, with around 98 per cent of households and businesses now able to connect to speeds of 30Mbps and above," said Kim Mears, Openreach’s MD for Infrastructure Development.

“We’re now taking this to the next level by working closely with local partners like Bexley Borough Council to build a future proof, ultrafast FTTP network capable of 1Gbps speeds – that’s about 24 times faster than the current UK average of 44Mbps. This has the potential to completely transform the way people go online and opens up a world of opportunity. It’s also an important step in future-proofing Britain’s broadband network and supporting emerging mobile technologies like 5G.”

