78% of Brits left frustrated by their broadband speeds

More than three quarters (78 per cent) of British people feel frustrated with the performance of their internet connections, according to a new report. The research, conducted by Censuswide and commissioned by CityFibre, surveyed 3,500 people from across the UK and suggested that the UK's work-life balance is being adversely affected by the country's reliance on legacy…

More than three quarters (78 per cent) of British people feel frustrated with the performance of their internet connections, according to a new report.

The research, conducted by Censuswide and commissioned by CityFibre, surveyed 3,500 people from across the UK and suggested that the UK's work-life balance is being adversely affected by the country's reliance on legacy, copper-based network architecture.

56 per cent of people surveyed said that their current level of broadband connectivity prevented them from being able to work from home – something which 36 per cent of people surveyed said that they would like to do more often.

"For too long the UK has been held back by a deliberate lack of investment by BT Openreach in fibre infrastructure. Although companies like CityFibre are building the networks that will give millions of homes and businesses access to full fibre broadband, providers continuing to advertise copper-based connections as "fibre" is leaving people completely confused about what is on offer,” said Greg Mesch, chief executive, CityFibre.

"For too long the UK has been held back by a deliberate lack of investment by BT Openreach in fibre infrastructure. Although companies like CityFibre are building the networks that will give millions of homes and businesses access to full fibre broadband, providers continuing to advertise copper-based connections as "fibre" is leaving people completely confused about what is on offer.”

“With the way we work increasingly blending our home and work lives, it has never been more important for people to understand what broadband connection they really get at home. Years of misleading advertising have made this near impossible, which is why the rules must be changed now – this cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely. It is time everyone knows the reality of what’s under our streets.”

A recent report showed that the UK has slipped to 35th place out of over 200 nations for average broadband connectivity speeds. The report shows the UK averaging broadband speeds of just 18.57Mbps, far below the 46.2Mbps claimed by Ofcom in its annual report. Full fibre to the premises broadband offers symmetrical (upload and download) speeds in excess of 1,000Mbps.

Also in the news:

Copper is dead - Cityfibre wins key battle on use of the term 'fibre'

Cheaper broadband looms as OpenReach cuts wholesale rates

UK aims for 100% FTTP penetration by 2033