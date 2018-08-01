New Brazilian subsea cable project to boost US-LATAM connectivity

International connectivity and infrastructure specialist, GlobeNet, has announced plans to extend its telecommunications network in Latin America by deploying 2,500km submarine cable system linking Rio De Janeiro in Brazil with the Argentinian capital…

International connectivity and infrastructure specialist, GlobeNet, has announced plans to extend its telecommunications network in Latin America by deploying 2,500km submarine cable system linking Rio De Janeiro in Brazil with the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires. The system will also provide onward connectivity to the US.

The new cable system will significantly boost Globenet's presence in the region, working in tandem with its existing infrastructure assets in Bermuda, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the US.

“Our submarine cable, designed to satisfy low latency and high capacity demands, will be the first new route to provide direct connectivity from Argentina to Brazil and the United States since 2001,” says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet.

“As a result, individuals and enterprises in the Southern Cone will be able to enjoy unparalleled capabilities when streaming content, accessing cloud services and interconnecting with data centers all over the world”.

The new subsea system will feature state of the art technology and will connect Globenet's cable landing station in Rio De Janeiro with the Argentine capital, via a landing point in Las Toninas, to the southeast of Buenos Aires.

In other news, GlobeNet has recently announced the launch of a new data centre in Barranquilla, Colombia, as well as a new inter connection point for its Brazilian network in Fortaleza, Brazil.

You can keep up to date with all the latest developments in the subsea and submarine industries at the Submarine Networks EMEA 2019 event, set to be held in London on the 12-13 February 2019. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the latest instalment of the event.

Also in the news:

Hawaiki subsea cable doubles capacity in Australasia

Google's new subsea cable to boost connectivity between the US and Europe

New fibre JV will boulster connectivity accross Canada