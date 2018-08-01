Nokia signs $3.5 billion 5G deal with T-Mobile

Nokia is set to provide US mobile operator T-Mobile with its complete 5G technology software and services portfolio, as part of a $3.5 billion deal, signed to speed up the rollout of 5G mobile networks in the US …

"We are all in on 5G," said Neville Ray, chief technology officer at T-Mobile.

"Every dollar we spend is a 5G dollar, and our agreement with Nokia underscores the kind of investment we're making to bring customers a mobile, nationwide 5G network. And together with Sprint, we'll be able to do so much more."

The agreement will see Nokia working on T-Mobile's nationwide network, which will initially use spectrum in the 600MHz and 28GHz band, utilising 3GPP 5G New Radio standards.

"Nokia and T-Mobile will advance the large-scale deployment of 5G services throughout the United States," said Ashish Chowdhary, chief customer operations officer, Nokia.

"This is a testament to our companies' strong and productive working relationship, one which has produced several important technological milestones in recent months, and which now allows us to make 5G a commercial reality."

The USA will be amongst the first countries in the world to rollout fully commercialised 5G networks, with some operators aiming at multiple city rollouts before the end of 2018.

