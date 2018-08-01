Wednesday, 01 August 2018

AsiaSat appoints new SVP for commercial strategy

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Ina Lui brings a wealth of regional and international industry experience to the role

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company (AsiaSat) has appointed Ina Lui to the position of senior vice president for commercial, business development and strategy.

Lui will head up the newly formed commercial, business development and strategy department, which is being brought together for the first time under Lui's leadership.

“I am pleased to announce this new transformation for the company. By elevating and uniting our commercial, marketing and business development teams under one leadership, we are better positioned to harness the strength and synergies of a combined team to synchronise our transformation with our customers and accelerate growth at AsiaSat,” said Dr. Roger Tong, chief executive officer of AsiaSat.

Lui possesses over 25 years' experience in the telecommunications and satellite sectors and has worked extensively in Singapore, Southern China and Hong Kong.

She has held senior positions at Intelsat, ABS and Hong Kong Telecom.  

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to lead a strong and combined team, continuing to work closely with other departments at AsiaSat to bring together better synergies with our customers and partners in order to deliver even better service quality and more innovative solutions to meet the ever-changing market and consumer needs,” she said.

 

