Friday, 27 July 2018

Ericsson appoints new SVP for Digital Services

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 27 July 18

Jan Karlsson brings a huge range of experience and expertise to the role

Swedish kit manufacturer Ericsson has named Jan Karlsson as its new senior vice president for Digital Services, according to a company announcement…

Swedish kit manufacturer Ericsson has named Jan Karlsson as its new senior vice president for Digital Services, according to a company announcement.

Karlsson will also become a full member of Ericsson's executive team as a result of the promotion.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jan as a permanent member to the Executive Team. Under his leadership he has ensured that we have continued to execute on our plans to turn the business around in Digital Services,” said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO.

Karlsson has held a number of key positions with Ericsson over the years and brings a wealth of industry experience to the role. He previously served as Ericsson's head of solutions for its digital services division. He has also served as CEO of independent software vendor, DigitalRoute.

Karlsson will pick up the reins as Ericsson's new SVP for digital services with effect from the 1st August 2018.

 

In other news, Ericsson has signed a contract with Polish operator Play to upgrade the company's networks in readiness for 5G.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 