Ericsson appoints new SVP for Digital Services

Swedish kit manufacturer Ericsson has named Jan Karlsson as its new senior vice president for Digital Services, according to a company announcement.

Karlsson will also become a full member of Ericsson's executive team as a result of the promotion.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jan as a permanent member to the Executive Team. Under his leadership he has ensured that we have continued to execute on our plans to turn the business around in Digital Services,” said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO.

Karlsson has held a number of key positions with Ericsson over the years and brings a wealth of industry experience to the role. He previously served as Ericsson's head of solutions for its digital services division. He has also served as CEO of independent software vendor, DigitalRoute.

Karlsson will pick up the reins as Ericsson's new SVP for digital services with effect from the 1st August 2018.

In other news, Ericsson has signed a contract with Polish operator Play to upgrade the company's networks in readiness for 5G.