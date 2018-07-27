5Tonic Innovation Lab wins key role in 3 5G projects

The 5Tonic 5G Innovation Lab in Madrid has won a key role in three major 5G projects, according to a company release.The three projects are part of a €50 million EU sponsored 5G innovation programme, and the award helps to cement the laboratory's position as one of Europe's premier 5G research and development centres…

“To be chosen to participate in these EU vertical market 5G trials is complete vindication of the approach we took when establishing the 5TONIC facility.

“We recognised that the mobile community and academia partners would need to come together to work with industry sectors on 5G projects to test, develop and prove the potential use cases in a controlled environment. To now be selected as one of the key centres to drive these important EU projects forward shows that we are doing the right things and taking the right approach,” said David Del Val, chairman 5TONIC and CEO Telefónica R&D.

The three chosen projects will have a direct impact on 5G rollout across Europe.

5G EVE (European Validation platform for Extensive trials) – This project aims to create the foundations for the roll-out of end-to-end 5G networks in Europe. 5G-EVE supports this transition by offering to vertical industries, and to all 5G PPP Phase 3 projects, facilities to validate their network KPIs and their services. For more information click here.

5G-VINNI (5G Verticals INNovation Infrastructure) looks to accelerate the uptake of 5G in Europe by providing an end-to-end (E2E) facility that validates the performance of new 5G technologies by operating trials of advanced vertical sector services. For more information click here.

5GGENESIS (5th Generation End-to-end Network, Experimentation, System Integration, and Showcasing) will create an integrated end-to-end 5G facility where 5G network KPIs for various 5G use cases can be validated and brought together. with a view towards their integration in one united full-stack, end-to-end 5G platform. For more information click here.