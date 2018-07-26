Play partners with Ericsson for Polish network expansion

Polish network operator Play has selected Ericsson to assist with the expansion of its radio access network, dramatically increasing its mobile broadband coverage across the country. &ldquo…

Polish network operator Play has selected Ericsson to assist with the expansion of its radio access network, dramatically increasing its mobile broadband coverage across the country.

“Play has been the operator deploying the largest number of radio sites this year, and our mobile data speed was recently recognised as the second best in Poland. In the perspective of our investments in existing and future technology, we are pleased to extend our cooperation with Ericsson to the area of the radio network.

"Play has gained a strong partner in Ericsson, which will help us accelerate the plan of further expansion of our own telecommunication network and ultimately will participate in the next stages of our network evolution,” said Play CEO, Jean-Marc Harion.

Play already has a network of more than 6,0000 base stations across Poland. The partnership with Ericsson will allow Play to evolve its networks, upgrading them and preparing them for 5G rollout.

“This is an important win for Ericsson in Europe and as a result, we will grow our market share significantly in Poland. By deploying our best-of-breed, next-generation radio network and OSS solutions, we can enable Play to further expand their network cost-effectively and deliver a great customer experience to their subscribers,” said Arun Bansal, senior vice president and Head of Ericsson in Europe and Latin America.

Play has 15.2 million subscribers in Poland, giving it a 28.8 per cent market share.