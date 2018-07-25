Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Spain's 5G auction quadruples reserve price after only 4 days of bidding

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 24 July 18

Spain is auctioning off key 5G spectrum to its four mobile network operators

Spain's 5G spectrum auction has raised over €400 million after four days of bidding. Spain's four mobile network operators, namely Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and Grupo Masmovil, are all participating in the auction.

The country is auctioning spectrum in the 3.6GHZ-3.8GHz range, which will be essential for the MNOs to launch their 5G offerings. Telefonica has already gone on record as saying that it has no plans to launch 5G before 2020 and has even gone as far as to challenge the authenticity of pre-2020 5G releases. Other operators in Spain appear to be sticking to a similar timeline and will aim for commercial rollout across the country in 2020.

So far the auction has brought in €402.3 million for the Spanish authorities, far in excess of the €100 million reserve price.

The Spanish regulator is auctioning 40 5MHz blocks of spectrum, starting a €5 million per block. Mobile network operators are subject to a spectrum cap of 120MHz per operator. Orange Espana currently own 40 MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum that it purchased in 2016, so will be restricted to an additional 80MHz at the current auction.

The winning bids are expected to be revealed when the auction closes next week.  

