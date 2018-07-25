Verizon reveals Houston will get 5G in 2018

Verizon has announced that it will rollout 5G in the Texan city of Houston, later this year. Houston is the third city to be named as one of Verizon's 2018 5G cities, joining Los Angeles and Sacramento…

Verizon has announced that it will rollout 5G in the Texan city of Houston, later this year. Houston is the third city to be named as one of Verizon's 2018 5G cities, joining Los Angeles and Sacramento.

“We will be the first to offer commercial 5G service and our work with Houston put us one step closer to delivering that promise,” said Verizon’s incoming CEO, Hans Vestberg.

“With 5G we are ushering in a fourth industrial revolution that will help reshape cities and lead to unprecedented innovation, and Houston will be at the forefront of that innovation.”

Houston is a major business and technological hub in East Texas, and the rollout of 5G will help the city develop that reputation still further.

“We expect 5G will be a game changer helping us usher in a new wave of progress and innovation,” said Houston's Mayor, Sylvester Turner.

“We’re delighted to be one of the first cities to bring 5G to our local communities and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Verizon.”

Verizon and AT&T have named a host of cities that will receive 5G in 2018, with Verizon set to announce at least one more in the coming months.

Also in the news:

AT&T reveals 3 more cities to receive 5G in 2018

US gets a new mobile provider

Verizon names ex-Ericsson boss as new CEO