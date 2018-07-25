Cheaper broadband looms as Openreach cuts superfast wholesale rates

The UK's national broadband infrastructure owner, Openreach, has announced that it will cut the cost of accessing its superfast and ultrafast network to its existing wholesale customers. The deal means that internet service providers will be able to pass the savings onto their customers…

The deal means that internet service providers will be able to pass the savings onto their customers, providing superfast broadband services at lower cost.

The deal is aimed at incentivising ISPs to upgrade their existing customers to superfast and ultrafast (and eventually hyperfast, we're guessing) services.

“We’ve invested more than 11 billion pounds into our network over the last decade and whilst that’s helped the UK become a global digital leader, there are still millions more homes and businesses that could benefit from the better broadband infrastructure we’ve built," said Clive Selley, CEO Openreach.

“This offer is a win/win for Communications Providers, their customers and Openreach. It will help Britain’s homes and businesses to experience the benefits of faster and more reliable broadband. And it will incentivise our wholesale customers to participate in our long-term investment in digital infrastructure by upgrading more of their customers to superfast and ultrafast services,” he added.

Openreach currently carries around 10 million customers on its superfast and ultrafast networks, although capacity exists for around 28 million British premises.

