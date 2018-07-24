Singapore to launch 5G pilot network in Q4 2018

Ericsson and Singtel will launch its 5G pilot network in Singapore's business, science and IT hub, Buona Vista, later this year, according to a company release. The pair have hailed the move as a significant step towards full commercial rollout of fifth generation mobile networks in the country…

Ericsson and Singtel will launch its 5G pilot network in Singapore's business, science and IT hub, Buona Vista, later this year, according to a company release.

The pair have hailed the move as a significant step towards full commercial rollout of fifth generation mobile networks in the country. Singtel will use the pilot network as a test bed to develop new use cases for 5G in a business capacity.

“5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications. We are pleased to take another bold step in our journey to 5G with our 5G pilot network at one-north and invite enterprises to start shaping their digital future with us,” said Mark Chong, group chief technology officer, Singtel.

Singapore is likely to be among the first nations in the world to rollout 5G services and has taken a lead role in developing next generation mobile network technologies.

“5G represents a key mobile technology evolution, opening up new possibilities and applications. We believe that 5G will play a key role in the digital transformation of the Singapore economy. Demonstrating the possibilities in this showcase event will be a catalyst for engagements with Singapore enterprises,” said Martin Wiktorin, head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines.

