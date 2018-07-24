UK government launches its vision for a full fibre future

The UK government has launched its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review (FTIR), which it hopes will set out a clear path for the UK to achieve 100 per cent fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration by 2033. Amongst the report's key recommendations is that all new build accommodation in the UK should have full fibre optic connectivity laid in…

The UK government has launched its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review (FTIR), which it hopes will set out a clear path for the UK to achieve 100 per cent fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration by 2033.

Amongst the report's key recommendations is that all new build accommodation in the UK should have full fibre optic connectivity laid in, as standard.

"We want everyone in the UK to benefit from world-class connectivity, no matter where they live, work or travel," said DCMS Secretary of State, Jeremy Wright.

"This radical new blueprint for the future of telecommunications in this country will increase competition and investment in full-fibre broadband, create more commercial opportunities and make it easier and cheaper to roll out infrastructure for 5G."

The FTIR aims to lay out a clear roadmap for fibre network deployment in the UK in an attempt to provide clarity to streamline investment in full fibre network infrastructure.

The launch of the FTIR has been widely welcomed by the UK's fibre infrastructure pioneers, who believe that greater competition (and therefore reducing the UK's reliance on its current incumbent, Openreach) will drive network rollout. Despite the welcoming response from the industry, its key players are still urging the UK government to work more closely with industry to create a favourable investment climate.

"We welcome the Government’s statement today that a switchover from hybrid to full fibre networks could be underway in the majority of the country by 2030. But the devil is in the detail.

“While the Government is right to state that a full-throttle drive to nationwide full fibre connectivity requires competition and commercial investment to succeed, a fair and equitable playing field for all infrastructure providers is essential. This has not always been the case. There are numerous examples of tax payers’ money being wasted by national incumbent providers building FTTC/FTTP networks in areas where privately funded infrastructure providers have already deployed.”

“We urge the Government to engage more closely with industry in the drawing up of the regulatory and policy changes mooted in the report. And to do this fast. Swift decision making is of the essence if the UK is to have the digital future it deserves.”

