AT&T reveals 3 more cities will receive 5G in 2018

US telecoms leviathan AT&T has announced the next three cities in its planned 2018 rollout of 5G. Charlotte, Raleigh and Oklahoma City, were revealed as the next three cities to receive next generation mobile connectivity later this year…

US telecoms leviathan AT&T has announced the next three cities in its planned 2018 rollout of 5G. Charlotte, Raleigh and Oklahoma City, were revealed as the next three cities to receive next generation mobile connectivity later this year, joining Dallas, Atlanta and Waco on AT&T's 2018 5G rollout list.

“No company in the world is better at building networks than AT&T. It’s why we’re building America’s first mobile 5G network as well as FirstNet, the country’s nationwide public safety broadband platform dedicated to first responders,” said Melissa Arnoldi, president, AT&T Technology & Operations.

“We’re on track to launch the first mobile 5G services and deliver the first device to customers this year. 5G will be more than just a better network. Especially after our trial learnings with large enterprises, small-and-medium sized businesses and residential locations the past two years, we believe 5G will ultimately create a world of new economic opportunity, greater mobility, and smarter connectivity for individuals, businesses and society as a whole,” she added.

The cities that have been selected by AT&T have a decidedly southern feel and the company says that it has deliberately targeted a mix of small and mid sized cities for the forst phase of its 5G rollout.

Also in the news:

Verizon to rollout 5G in 4 US cities by the end of 2018

AT&T CEO: Govt appeal will not halt Time Warner deal

AT&T to launch NB IoT in The US and Mexico