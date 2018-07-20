Openreach pushes ahead with ultrafast rollout in Liverpool

Tens of thousands of homes in Liverpool are set to benefit from ultrafast broadband services, as Openreach pushes ahead with its network upgrade project. The announcement was made by Openreach's managing director Kim Mears…

Tens of thousands of homes in Liverpool are set to benefit from ultrafast broadband services, as Openreach pushes ahead with its network upgrade project.

The announcement was made by Openreach's managing director Kim Mears, following a meeting with the Mayor of Liverpool this week.

“Liverpool already has a thriving digital economy with widespread access to high-speed broadband – with more than 97 per cent of premises already able to access superfast speeds [30Mbps or more].

“We’re taking this to the next level by working closely with key partners across the city to build a Fibre to the Premises network capable of 1Gbps speeds – that’s about 24 times faster than the current UK average. This has the potential to completely transform the way people go online and opens up a world of opportunity. It’s also an important step in future-proofing Britain’s broadband network and supporting emerging mobile technologies like 5G,” Mears said.

Phase one of Openreach's Fibre First programme will bring full fibre service to residents of 9 cities across the UK. In addition to Liverpool, resident of Bristol, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds, London and Manchester, will all benefit from the scheme.

Since the inception of the scheme Openreach has targeted 100,000 additional fibre to the home connections, which will soon be complete. Ultimately, Openreach hopes to deliver 3 million FTTH connections to homes and businesses across the UK by 2025.

