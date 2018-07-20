Three signs new deal with EasyJet to boost its offering abroad

Three has signed a deal with low cost airline EasyJet to offer its customers a range of services to boost their holiday experience, both at home and abroad. The deal with EasyJet means that Three customers will get a range of extra services when they travel with EasyJet…

The deal with EasyJet means that Three customers will get a range of extra services when they travel with EasyJet, including priority boarding and fast track baggage reclaim.

The deal builds on Three's existing Go Roam offering, which allows customers to use voice and data services in up to 71 countries across the world at no extra cost.

“We want to give our customers the freedom to experience more, stay connected, and help them live their best lives. Which is why we are passionate about making Three the number one choice for travellers. We have already led the way by abolishing roaming charges in 71 worldwide destinations – and this partnership is another industry game-changer," said Dave Dyson, CEO of Three.

“Our partnership with easyJet reinforces Three as the perfect travel companion – helping to create hassle-free travel experiences and memorable moments, whilst offering perks and rewards along the way. From Hands Free at the airport to roaming at no extra charge worldwide, we aim to kick-start your getaway with swagger.”

Three currently has around 10 million subscribers in the UK mobile market and is rapidly expanding its offering as the UK gears up for 5G next year.

Full details of the deal are available on Three's website.

