Virgin Media sent to the MVNO naughty step, after Ofcom report

Virgin Media has emerged as the most complained about network operator in the UK, according to a new report by regulator Ofcom. Virgin Media averaged 11 complaints per 100,000 customers on its network, more than double the industry average of 5…

Virgin Media has emerged as the most complained about network operator in the UK, according to a new report by regulator Ofcom.

Virgin Media averaged 11 complaints per 100,000 customers on its network, more than double the industry average of 5.

Overall, Britain's MNOs fared better than their MVNO counterparts – with EE, Three and O2 all receiving just 3 complaints per 100,000 customers. The only exception to this rule was Vodafone, who averaged 9 complaints per 100,000 customers. Vodafone must take some comfort, however, from the fact that they have dramatically reduced the number of complaints their customers make to Ofcom over the course of the last two years.

In 2016, Vodafone logged a whopping 24 complaints per 100,000 customers, and while they still have some way to go before they gain parity with the rest of the UK's big 4 operators, they are at least taking meaningful strides in the right direction.

Ofcom said that overall there had been a reduction in the volume of complaints that it receives from irate customers, but that it still handles around 300 complaints per day.

“It’s frustrating enough when things go wrong, without having to put up with poor customer service as well. So, it’s encouraging to see complaint numbers falling in some areas, and we want to see this continue. Anyone fed up with their provider can easily shop around and see if there’s a better service out there for them,” said Jane Rumble, director of consumer policy at Ofcom.

Tesco mobile was the least complained about network, averaging a single, solitary complaint for every 100,000 customers on its network.

Also in the news:

Virgin Media launches legal action over council's broadband blockade

And the award for outstanding customer service goes to...No one!