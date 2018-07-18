Verizon to extend its ultrafast broadband network to an additional 47,000 New Yorkers

Verizon has struck a deal with state regulators to revamp its broadband networks and repair its telephone infrastructure in upstate New York. In a statement released to the press, the New York Public Service Commission announced that Verizon intended to make its high…

Verizon has struck a deal with state regulators to revamp its broadband networks and repair its telephone infrastructure in upstate New York.

In a statement released to the press, the New York Public Service Commission announced that Verizon intended to make its high-speed broadband network available to 47,000 additional homes and businesses in rural and upstate New York, using a combination of fibre to the home (FTTH), fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and upgraded copper infrastructure.

“The joint proposal strikes the appropriate balance for consumers, Verizon, and its employees,” Commission chairman John B. Rhodes said.

“The joint proposal builds upon and expands important customer protections previously approved by the Commission and it requires Verizon to expand its fibre network and invest in its copper network, both of which will result service improvements,” he added.

Verizon said that it would look to implement the approved network upgrade as soon as possible.

"We are pleased that the commission recognised that the settlement strikes an appropriate balance, and we look forward to fully implementing its provisions," Verizon said in a statement to the press.

Verizon has stated that between 10,000 and 12,000 of the new connections to its network will be made on Long Island, with the remainder coming in the Hudson Valley and across the state's rural areas.

Also in the news:

US gets new mobile provider

Verizon name ex-Ericsson boss as its new CEO

Verizon to rollout 5G in 4 key US cities by Q4 2018