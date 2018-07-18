Google's new subsea cable will boost connectivity between the US and Europe

TE Subcom has been selected by Google to work on its Dunant submarine cable system, according to a company release. The new subsea cabling system will connect the US' Eastern Seaboard with mainland Europe…

The new subsea cabling system will connect the US' Eastern Seaboard with mainland Europe, via a 6,400km four-pair cable. The cable will add dedicated capacity to Google's network and will facilitate further interconnection with other subsea infrastructure going forward.

“We are proud to be working with Google on this important cable system and to be helping to increase internet performance for all,” said Sanjay Chowbey, president of TE SubCom.

“The Dunant cable system will be built using SubCom’s industry-leading A1 cable family, which is optimised for projects compatible with higher DCR. As a leading supplier of submarine cable systems, we look forward to continuing to work with our global partners to create more accessible and faster internet access.”

The Dunant cable system is named after Swiss businessman and founder of the Red Cross, Henry Dunant. The cable will boost connectivity between the US and Europe and will further improve Google's cloud network.

