Wednesday, 18 July 2018

New fibre network JV set to bolster connectivity across Canada

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 17 July 18

The new JV will build a new fibre network to link Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto

A new joint venture between Metro Optic, Crosslake Fibre and Utilities Kingston is set to dramatically boost connectivity between Montreal and Toronto.

Maple Leaf Fibre, as the JV will be known, will build a fibre optic network to connect the two Canadian cities, stopping off en-route in the national capital, Ottawa.

In addition to boosting local connectivity, the network will also help to link Canada with international markets.

“Canada is uniquely situated as a gateway for high-capacity data flow between Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The Montreal-Toronto route is critical to reach Europe through the Maritimes, the major U.S. trading hubs of New York and Chicago to the South, and Asia to the West,” said Michael Bucheit, Metro Optic CEO.

The network will comprise a terrestrial segment between Ottawa, Montreal and Kingston, as well as a submarine section passing under Lake Ontario on its way to Toronto.

The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2019.

