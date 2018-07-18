New fibre network JV set to bolster connectivity across Canada

A new joint venture between Metro Optic, Crosslake Fibre and Utilities Kingston is set to dramatically boost connectivity between Montreal and Toronto. Maple Leaf Fibre…

A new joint venture between Metro Optic, Crosslake Fibre and Utilities Kingston is set to dramatically boost connectivity between Montreal and Toronto.

Maple Leaf Fibre, as the JV will be known, will build a fibre optic network to connect the two Canadian cities, stopping off en-route in the national capital, Ottawa.

In addition to boosting local connectivity, the network will also help to link Canada with international markets.

“Canada is uniquely situated as a gateway for high-capacity data flow between Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The Montreal-Toronto route is critical to reach Europe through the Maritimes, the major U.S. trading hubs of New York and Chicago to the South, and Asia to the West,” said Michael Bucheit, Metro Optic CEO.

The network will comprise a terrestrial segment between Ottawa, Montreal and Kingston, as well as a submarine section passing under Lake Ontario on its way to Toronto.

The project is expected to be completed by the second half of 2019.

You can keep up to date with all the latest developments in the subsea and submarine industries at the Submarine Networks EMEA 2019 event, set to be held in London on the 12-13 February 2019. Click here to find out how you can be involved in the latest instalment of the event.